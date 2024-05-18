AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of APPF opened at $240.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.23 and a beta of 0.79. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $138.49 and a 1-year high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $531,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,620 shares of company stock worth $6,565,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AppFolio by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 750.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.