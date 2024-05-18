AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.
AppFolio Trading Down 2.5 %
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $531,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,620 shares of company stock worth $6,565,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AppFolio by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 750.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
