SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 9,330,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,200,160. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

