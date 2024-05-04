Summit Global Investments Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PPL were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in PPL by 432.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 383,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 311,408 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in PPL by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,870. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

