Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Trading 0.2% Higher

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $195.38 and last traded at $194.01. Approximately 635,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,015,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

