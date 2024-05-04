XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Announces Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XPEL traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,388. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. XPEL has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

