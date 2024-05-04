Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,666 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $727.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

