Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Stock Down 1.3 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.