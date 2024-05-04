Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

ISRG stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,627. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

