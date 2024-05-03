Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.560-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,729,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.48.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

