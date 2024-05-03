Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.560-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kimco Realty Price Performance
NYSE:KIM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,729,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.
Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
