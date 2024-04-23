Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $436.00 at Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $436.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $396.17.

ISRG stock opened at $368.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.41. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

