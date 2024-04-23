Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.670-0.770 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.67-0.77 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

