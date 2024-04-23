Head-To-Head Review: Tokens.com (SMURF) & Its Competitors

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tokens.com to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tokens.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokens.com Competitors 425 1593 2388 72 2.47

Profitability

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Tokens.com’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tokens.com has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Tokens.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -688.37% -39.63% -36.72% Tokens.com Competitors -102.87% -69.43% -20.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokens.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 -$10.14 million -4.47 Tokens.com Competitors $2.71 billion $389.72 million 15.93

Tokens.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tokens.com competitors beat Tokens.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Tokens.com Company Profile

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

