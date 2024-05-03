InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.450-8.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.7 million. InterDigital also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.86. 315,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

