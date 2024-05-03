Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.20.
Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.0 %
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 76.30% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
