Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 495,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,327. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 76.30% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.