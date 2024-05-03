Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Robert Charles Kopple Purchases 166,000 Shares

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 2,500,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 20,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 20,500 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

Velocity Minerals Price Performance

Velocity Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.11. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,240. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

