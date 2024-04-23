Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:IRT opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -914.16%.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
