Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -914.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.