Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Coupang alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPNG

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 11,686,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,121,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Coupang has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,754,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,353,234 shares of company stock worth $633,411,278. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 135.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.