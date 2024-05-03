BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.220-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.3 billion-$19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised BCE from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BCE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. 2,259,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

