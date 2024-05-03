IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $292.00 at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $297.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.39. 1,052,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.84. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.