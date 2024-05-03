Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SXI. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.19. 110,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Standex International has a twelve month low of $119.14 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at $732,186.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Standex International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Standex International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

