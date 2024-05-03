Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.830 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

