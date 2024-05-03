B. Riley Increases Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $30.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASPN. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,183. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 71.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.