Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Repligen updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

Repligen Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.73. 278,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,917. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.70.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

