Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.800 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

