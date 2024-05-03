Analysts’ Downgrades for May 3rd (ACQ, ADC, AJB, BLND, BRSP, CORT, CRVL, CSR, CYRX, DGX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 3rd:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was downgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$21.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.50.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$25.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$62.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 361 ($4.53) price target on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. They currently have GBX 405 ($5.09) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 432 ($5.43).

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $164.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $3.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 400 ($5.02) target price on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

