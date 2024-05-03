NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 2.1 %

NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

