NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.
NCS Multistage Stock Down 2.1 %
NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.
About NCS Multistage
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NCS Multistage
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.