Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Insider Sells A$9,856,541.10 in Stock

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM – Get Free Report) insider Myles Ertzen sold 2,011,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.90 ($3.22), for a total value of A$9,856,541.10 ($6,484,566.51).

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Capricorn Metals alerts:

About Capricorn Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.