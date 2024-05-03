Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -181.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.