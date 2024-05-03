New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 1,168,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $565.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

