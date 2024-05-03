4,043 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KFY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. 86,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,134. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

