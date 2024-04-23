First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.87.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 75.81%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at $233,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at $233,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,531 shares of company stock worth $197,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.