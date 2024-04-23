Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 56,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $105.96. 3,006,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,514. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

