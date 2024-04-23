G999 1-Day Volume Hits $292.44 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $292.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00057588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00021847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001141 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.