Financial Perspectives Inc Has $262,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 46,719,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,893,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

