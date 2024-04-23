Financial Perspectives Inc Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Vale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,018,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 31,414,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,860,506. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Report on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.