biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Financial Contrast

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of biote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $185.36 million 2.42 $3.32 million ($0.22) -27.32 Pervasip $15.77 million 0.14 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares biote and Pervasip’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 1.79% -45.10% 19.61% Pervasip -14.89% N/A -26.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for biote and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote presently has a consensus target price of $8.11, suggesting a potential upside of 34.94%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than Pervasip.

Summary

biote beats Pervasip on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

