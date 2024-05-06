VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIZIO

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.08. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.