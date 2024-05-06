Head to Head Comparison: Borealis Foods (BRLS) versus The Competition

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Borealis Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 320 1295 1494 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.46%. Given Borealis Foods’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$2.94 million -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.55 billion $686.90 million 5.76

Borealis Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.33% -32.16% -7.04%

Summary

Borealis Foods peers beat Borealis Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

