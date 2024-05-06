Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price at $74.75

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Stock Up 4.1 %

CAMT opened at $83.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. Camtek has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.10%.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Camtek by 275.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after acquiring an additional 782,958 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at $21,162,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth $12,093,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $12,022,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $13,105,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.