Upstart (UPST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPST opened at $24.15 on Monday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272 over the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

