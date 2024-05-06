Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.