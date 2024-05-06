CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $114.30.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.