Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $1,286,775.90 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adobe Trading Up 2.0 %

ADBE stock opened at $486.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.34 and its 200 day moving average is $561.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50,400.0% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 256,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.