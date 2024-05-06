Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $1,922,080.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $19,361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 7,701.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,538,000 after purchasing an additional 514,898 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

