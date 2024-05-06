Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. Masco has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

