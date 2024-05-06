iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Up 1.0 %

iPower stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.