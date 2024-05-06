Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director William Hoffman Sells 38,549 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,545,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00.

On Monday, March 18th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $42.03 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NARI

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Inari Medical by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $2,564,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Inari Medical by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.