Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CTO Sells $1,456,000.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $183.19.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

