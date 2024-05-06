Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.69. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997. Insiders own 11.78% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.31.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

