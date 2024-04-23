Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases Shares of 1,853 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.94. 1,155,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.18.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

